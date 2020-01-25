Ajay Devgn Talks About the Future of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Franchise

Without a doubt, 2020 is a year that Ajay Devgn will remember for a long time. The actor started the decade with his 100th Bollywood film which was a massive hit at the box office.

Talking to Mid-Day about the film's success, Ajay Devgn pointed out that even though the month of January is often considered a "jinx for movies", things had gone fairly well for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As stated before by both Ajay Devgn and director Om Raut, there had been plans and conversations about building a franchise out of Tanhaji. Devgn who served as the film's producer stated that the film's success was now a green light on the idea of turning it into a franchise.

"The unsung warrior franchise has now found feet. These are real stories that need to reach far and wide. My production house is committed to this franchise, though as an actor, I may not be in every film. Regardless of my presence in the films, we won't compromise on the scale and technology. We will have bigger budgets."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starred Ajay Devgn as the titular character alongside Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan. The film was based on the battle between Tanhaji and Udaybhan for the Kondhana fortress. Kajol also appeared in the film as Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare.

According to reports by Box Office India, Tanhaji has currently minted Rs. 192 crore and shows no signs of slowing down. anytime soon. Looks like Devgn is starting the year with a big bang indeed.

