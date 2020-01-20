Ajay Devgn Thanks Army, Navy and Air Chiefs for Attending Tanhaji Screening
Ajay Devgn thanked Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief RKS Bhadauria for attending a screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in Delhi.
Image: Twitter
Actor Ajay Devgn has expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force, as they came together to watch his recent release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Recently, former Lieutenant Commander of Indian Navy Harinder Sikka shared a picture from the screening held in Delhi. In the picture, Ajay Devgn is seen along with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief RKS Bhadauria.
He tweeted the picture along with the caption, "#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD, spell binding film on India's National Hero in Delhi."
#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world. pic.twitter.com/1wMb7q9yoM— Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) January 19, 2020
Soon after the picture was posted on Twitter, Ajay replied, "Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji."
The film has Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare while Kajol essays Savitribai Malusare, his wife. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
The film has released in 3D theatrically on January 10 and the action sequences, performances and visual effects are garnering appreciation from movie buffs and critics alike.
Tanhaji opened to thriving reviews from audiences on its release day and has successfully become the first highest grossing Bollywood film of 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra's Saree Look, See Here
- IndiGo is the Only Indian Company to be Ranked Among the Safest Low-Cost Airlines Globally
- Brad Pitt's Joke On Quentin Tarantino's Foot Fetish and Tinder Profile is Basically All of Us
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Get Into Ugly Fight, Former Says 'Aankhein Noch Dunga'
- Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Smashes Homophobia, One Funny Dialogue at a Time