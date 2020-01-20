Ajay Devgn Thanks Army, Navy and Air Chiefs for Attending Tanhaji Screening

Actor Ajay Devgn has expressed his gratitude to the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force, as they came together to watch his recent release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Recently, former Lieutenant Commander of Indian Navy Harinder Sikka shared a picture from the screening held in Delhi. In the picture, Ajay Devgn is seen along with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief RKS Bhadauria.

He tweeted the picture along with the caption, "#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD, spell binding film on India's National Hero in Delhi."

#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch ⁦⁦@ajaydevgn⁩ ⁦@itsKajolD⁩ spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world. pic.twitter.com/1wMb7q9yoM — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) January 19, 2020

Soon after the picture was posted on Twitter, Ajay replied, "Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji."

The film has Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare while Kajol essays Savitribai Malusare, his wife. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film has released in 3D theatrically on January 10 and the action sequences, performances and visual effects are garnering appreciation from movie buffs and critics alike.

Tanhaji opened to thriving reviews from audiences on its release day and has successfully become the first highest grossing Bollywood film of 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.