Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar, Celebrities Mourn Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Standoff

L to R: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Shukla

As around 20 Indian Army men on patrol were martyred in Galwan Valley on Monday night, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai and others offered their condolences to the slain soldiers' families.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities.

Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed and sources say that the death toll is likely to go up as many soldiers have been brutally injured.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from the both sides and it continued till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight. Early on Tuesday morning, both Indian and Chinese top military officials rushed and called for a meeting to defuse the situation.

In the wake of the demise of Indian army men, many celebrities offered their condolences to the surviving family members of the soldiers. Akshay Kumar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families (sic)."


Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news. My heart goes out to their families. The nation salutes you 🙏🏻 #JaiHind #IndianArmy Face with cold sweat what will it take for peace to prevail (sic)."

Raveena Tandon reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "Om shanti, my brave brothers. Condolences to the families. We are forever indebted (sic)."


Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla wrote, "For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain (sic)."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat. RIP Brave Hearts. My thoughts are with your families during this hour (sic)."

Here are Yami Gautam, Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan's reactions to India-China face off.

Esha Gupta shared pictures of the slain soldiers on her Instagram stories to mourn. Mouni Roy did the same and wrote, "God please make it stop. Prayers and condolences."

Rashami Desai wrote, "The nation surely bows down, they sacrificed their life to protect ours. My deepest condolences to the family and our motherland."


(With inputs from IANS)

