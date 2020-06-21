Ajay Devgn to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood Shares Wishes on Father's Day

June 21, 2020 is International Father's Day. On this occasion, social media has filled up with people's endearing tributes and messages for their first superhero. Bollywood too did not hold back, despite the day falling in the midst of a pandemic. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and others sharing precious throwbacks, celebrities made the occasion more joyful.

Bollywood's Big B Amitabh Bachchan wrote a poem to remember father and late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Take a look:



Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with Veeru Devgan from a boxing ring. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay,” the actor wrote.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of dad Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita enjoying mango ice-cream. She wrote, "All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream #HappyFathersDay."





All my favourites in a picture... And I wasn't talking about the ice cream ❤️ #HappyFathersDay

Anushka Sharma shared a picture from her wedding day, where her father Ajay Kumar Sharma could be seen giving her a peck on her cheek as Virat Kohli looked on. The actress wrote an endearing note which read, "A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore... Papa- 'Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself' Me- 'But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life ' Papa-'For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always' I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine."

Alia Bhatt wrote, "my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you!my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you."





my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you ❤️

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of his dad looking at his wrist-watch. He also penned a poem on the same note. "Jaane kaisi Ghadi pehnte hain Papa... Ache-Bure Samay ke saath-saath, Zindagi ka Tajurba aur Tareeka bhi batati hai," he wrote.

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures, one with father Anil Kapoor also featuring sister Rhea Kapoor. the second picture she shared was of her feeding a piece of cake to father-in-law Sunil Ahuja on her wedding reception. She wrote a lengthy heartfelt note.





“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.

Anand Ahuja also took to Instagram to share a picture of his father and father-in-law, dancing at their wedding reception. He captioned the picture with heart emojis.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to remember her father, late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. "Love you papa, Happy Father's Day. miss you," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

