Ajay Devgn to be Part of Aanand L Rai's Next Starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan?
Ajay Devgn is currently in talks for playing a pivotal role in Aanand L Rai's next venture despite his busy schedule. Read below for details.
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's next film was recently revealed to be a fresh new project starring Dhanush with Sara Ali Khan. If reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn is also being considered for a pivotal role in the film.
A source close to Rai's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, revealed that Devgn is being considered for a role that is expected to add a third angle to film's story. The source said, "Ajay Devgn, who is busy with the shooting of Maidaan, heard the script of Aanand L Rai’s next which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The filmmaker was in search of a perfect third angle for his movie. The actor already has a string of movies lined up in 2020, so he is trying to figure out his exact availability before signing on the dotted line."
Dhanush had also earlier confirmed that he was in talks with Rai for his next Hindi film and that it would be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Devgn will be making his next appearance in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will also be appearing in Sooryavanshi, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Maidaan. Apart from this he is also currently serving as a producer for Turram Khan and The Big Bull. Seems like the coming year is going to be a busy one for him.
-
