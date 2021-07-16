Ajay Devgn to Begin Shooting for Debut Web Series Rudra in This Look?

Ajay Devgn is all set for his debut on the digital platform with web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which is an adaptation of Luther, led by Idris Elba.

Ajay’s new look with salt and pepper beard is a hint that he might soon start filming for Rudra. It is being directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared Ajay’s new look on social media and said he did a new haircut and beard for him. One look and it suggests that Ajay is all set to begin shoot for Rudra soon.

Luther, the British series from which Rudra is adapted, follows an officer working for the Serious Crime Unit. As he solves the cases, Rudra gets consumed by the darkness of the crimes to the extent of self-destruction. Only recently, actress Esha Deol has been revealed to join the cast of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

The actress was last seen in the 2019 short film “Cakewalk". She has earlier worked with Ajay in films such as Main Aisa Hi Hoon, LOC Kargil and Yuva.

Meanwhile, Ajay is all set for the release of his film Bhuj: The Pride of India on OTT on August 13.

