Ajay Devgn to Direct Amitabh Bachchan in Human Drama 'Mayday'

After their memorable cinematic outings in Major Sahab, Khakee, and Satyagraha, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite for a new film. Almost seven years after their last movie-outing, the two will share the screen space in 'Mayday', which is described as an edge-of-the-seat human drama.

The film will be helmed and produced by Ajay Devgn, who will direct Bachchan for the first time. In the film, Ajay will play the role of a pilot, while Bachchan's character has been kept under wraps. The film will go on the floors next month.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Ajay Devgn's production house ADFFilms. "@SrBachchan and @ajaydevgn are all set to reunite after 7 years for a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama titled #Mayday, being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms & directed by #AjayDevgn. He’s directing the legend for the first time," the tweet read.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is currently gearing up for the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also be seen in Maidaan and SS Rajamouli's RRR.