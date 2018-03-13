Ajay Devgn To Launch Chain Of Gyms In Mumbai Soon

Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be launching two Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gyms in Mumbai. "Yes it has been my yearning to spread awareness on the power and profundity of MMA all over our country. I will be committed to launching MMA studios across Maharashtra," Ajay said in a statement. Ajay is launching the gym as part of the second season of the ongoing MTV Super Fight League."The youth is the future of our country and I want to make a difference if I can with this initiative. The kids of today need a lot of self discipline and I am confident that Super Fight League will create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in India enabling the youth across the nation to aspire," Ajay added.Bill Dosanjh, founder and promoter of the Super Fight League, also shared, "We already have fully functional MMA gyms in New Delhi and Bengaluru and going forward we want greater celebrity involvement in the management of these gyms for brand recall. Most of our celebrity co-owners are quite enthused by the idea of grassroot penetration and cultivation of the sport. Our next pit stop is Mumbai."