Ajay Devgn to Play 1971 Indo-Pak War Hero IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik in Bhuj The Pride Of India
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhuj The Pride Of India will have Ajay Devgn star as IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Image credits: Raid
After putting up the tough cop act in multiple films, Ajay Devgn will now be seen as a member of the Indian Air Force. He is all set to play Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, in a film titled Bhuj The Pride Of India. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
According to the makers, “Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.
The airstrip had been wrecked in air strikes in which Pakistan had dropped bombs on it. Karnik convinced 300 fearless women from a nearby village to rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely. He, along with two other officers, 50 air force soldiers and 60 defence security personnel, did a great job of keeping the airbase operational despite heavy Pakistani bombing.
Talking about the film, Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film, said, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik? We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De and Taanaji, and we are glad that he is on board for this film, too.”
1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019
Collaborating with @ajaydevgn once again, for #BhujThePrideOfIndia, based on Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The film will be directed by #AbhishekDudhaiya @TSeries #KrishanKumar #SelectMediaHoldingsLLP #GinnyKhanuja @vajir— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 19, 2019
