Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ajay Devgn to Play a Major Part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Ajay Devgn will be starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Batt. He has earlier worked with Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ajay Devgn to Play a Major Part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?
Image of Ajay Devgn, courtesy of Instagram

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A source close to the project revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali met at Anand Pandit's Diwali party. There, the two talked for a while following which Bhansali invited Devgn to his office. At the office, the filmmaker offered him a role for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The source said, "Ajay liked his role in Gangubai Kathiawadi as it's an intense character - a mobster with a golden heart, who teaches Gangubai the tricks of the trade and falls in love with her."

Earlier, it was reported that Alia will be playing the film's protagonist. The film itself was revealed shortly after the cancellation of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah.

This will be Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's film together as the two will also be appearing in  S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. Ajay Devgn had also worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ajay Devgn is expected to sign Gangubai Kathiawadi soon and reveal his involvement in the first week of November.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram