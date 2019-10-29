Ajay Devgn to Play a Major Part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A source close to the project revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali met at Anand Pandit's Diwali party. There, the two talked for a while following which Bhansali invited Devgn to his office. At the office, the filmmaker offered him a role for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The source said, "Ajay liked his role in Gangubai Kathiawadi as it's an intense character - a mobster with a golden heart, who teaches Gangubai the tricks of the trade and falls in love with her."

Earlier, it was reported that Alia will be playing the film's protagonist. The film itself was revealed shortly after the cancellation of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah.

This will be Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's film together as the two will also be appearing in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. Ajay Devgn had also worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ajay Devgn is expected to sign Gangubai Kathiawadi soon and reveal his involvement in the first week of November.

