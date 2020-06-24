Ajay Devgn to Play Freedom Fighter in SS Rajamouli's RRR Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan

It was announced last year that Ajay Devgn will be making a cameo in director SS Rajamouli's upcoming period drama RRR: Rise Revolt Roar. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Set in the 20th century, the film will see Ajay play a nationalist and the duo's guru in their early years. A source close to the film said that the actor has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from that period has been recreated.

Mumbai Mirror reported that several Bollywood actors were in the running for the role, but Ajay was the unanimous choice. He had earlier given voice-over for Rajamouli's film Makkhi.

"Rajamouli paid a tribute to him in Makkhi and the two have been good friends since. Ajay gave the nod within minutes of the narration. Though it is an extended cameo, his track will remind one of his National Award-winning performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh and sets the tone for the drama involving the two leads," the source said.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, who was supposed to start shooting for it in April, but the coronavirus lockdown has put a pause to that. She plays Sita and has a significant part in the ideological fight between Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She is reportedly learning Telugu for the film.

Around 25 per cent of the shoot still remains and Rajamouli expects to resume work soon.

