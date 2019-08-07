Ajay Devgn to Produce a Film Based on True Story Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan, who were last seen sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty's 2012 action-comedy Bol Bachchan are all set to reunite after seven years. But this time they won't be sharing the screen space, instead Ajay will produce a yet-to-be-titled drama which will feature Abhishek and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

The movie is likely to be based on real events that occurred between 1999 and 2000.

Talking about the same, a source to Mumbai Mirror said, "It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end."

Apart from Bol Bachchan, Abhishek and Ajay have shared screen space in Zameen, LOC Kargil and Yuva.

On work front, Ajay is currently busy with the shooting of Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will be seen next in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior in which he plays the titular role. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2020 and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol as the leads.

Abhishek will next be seen in a Anurag Basu directorial which will see several other Bollywood actors.

