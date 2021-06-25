Ajay Devgn to Produce Naandhi Remake, Divyanka Tripathi Gets Surprise from Hubby Vivek Dahiya

Ajay Devgn has announced the Hindi remake of the 2021 Telugu-language crime courtroom drama ‘Naandhi’. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram account to make the announcement by saying “time to share an important story with all." In his post, Ajay also informed that renowned south film producer Dil Raju will bankroll the remake. ‘Naandhi’ follows the life of Surya Prakash (Allari Naresh), an under-trial prisoner who is falsely accused of murder, awaiting judgement.

Actress Divyanaka Tripathi who recently returned from Cape Town after wrapping up the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, had a surprise in store for her. As she is home quarantining, following Covid-19 protocols, her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya ensured that the couple gets to utilise their time together, and arranged for ‘quarantine love’ for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress.

Bhojpuri actress and former lead antagonist of TV show Nazar, Monalisa is back to entertain her fans again, this time with a sizzling dance number video which she uploaded on Instagram. In the video, she is seen making sensuous dance moves on the hit song “Kundi mat khadkao raja” sung by Neha Kakkar.

Actor Ali Fazal will soon be seen in Netflix original anthology, Ray’s film Forget Me Not. The 34-year-old actor who has appeared in movies like Victoria and Abdul, Fukrey, and more made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots. Ali’s cameo as Joy Lobo in the Rajkumar Hirani movie was small yet impactful. He now admits the role made an impact on his mental state too.

We are taking a look at the timeline of Britney Spear’s controversial conservatorship to understand the #FreeBritney movement.

