Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Wish 'Indian Cinema Legend' Amitabh Bachchan on 79th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan is not only a legendary actor, but has an unmatched legacy that everyone reveres. As the Indian cinema legend turns 79 today, wishes have been pouring in from all corners. The megastar turns a year older today and remains as relevant as ever. Take a look at how the film fraternity wished “Shahenshah of Bollywood”

Calling his father his “idol," actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartwarming video featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback pictures. “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you @SrBachchan," Abhishek wrote alongside the video.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: The Shahenshah of Resiliance and Reinvention

My hero, my idol, my friend, my father!Happy birthday Dad.Love you @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/8DzGRyoxEF— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2021

Wishing Big B a happy birthday, South star Rashmika Mandanna, who is soon going to debut in Bollywood with Bachchan, took to Twitter to post an adorable message for the veteran actor. She wrote, “Happy birthday my handsome paapajiii @SrBachchan. You are truly the awesomest. We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.We wish you all the love, health and happiness.”

Happy birthday my handsome paapajiiiii♥️ @SrBachchanYou are truly the awesomest..✨ We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being.. We wish you all the love, health and happiness— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 11, 2021

The Baahubali fameactor Prabhas too took to his Instagram to post a birthday wish for Big B. He wished the actor a Happy Birthday and called him “the legends of all times.”

The prominent actor Chiranjeevi also sent warm wishes to Sr. Bachchan. He posted an old picture of himself along with Big B from the sets of SyeRaa, along with the caption, “Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!!”

Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji!! pic.twitter.com/h3Q5wyrB4n— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be - truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T @SrBachchan. Sir, wishing you - good health and long life.

Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be - truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T @SrBachchan Sir, wishing you - good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/aUbR04sHX1— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 11, 2021

Actor Emraan Hashmi also posted a picture of Sr Bachchan on his Instagram. He wrote, “HAPPY 79 @amitabhbachchan!! And still blazing ahead with passion and ferocity. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and have a good one!!!”

Recalling Big B’s famous dialogue from the 1981 Hindi movie Kalia, actor Suniel Shetty wrote on Twitter, “All lines begin where you stand Mr Bachchan & you will always find me in that line. Stay blessed sir.”

All lines begin where you stand Mr Bachchan & you will always find me in that line. Stay blessed sir. #FanBoyForever #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan. @SrBachchan— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2021

“Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artist is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji. @SrBachchan," wrote Ajay Devgn, who will soon be directing Bachchan in Mayday.

Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is.Happy Birthday dear Amitji@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/v3V5qhQO3w— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2021

Happy birthday, @SrBachchan sir! May you continue to inspire us with your unparalleled brilliance. Good health and happiness always!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2021

Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful you are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you have the most amazing year ❤️ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/vba28mQBXO— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan penned a blog post on Sunday night, writing that it would be impossible for him to acknowledge every wish but he was touched by the messages from his fans. “The intensity of the greetings is abundant and wide and filled with the warmth of affection. This is held together by the fond remembrances that we share over the years… its bond is unbreakable, resolute and firm. For this my (heart)," he wrote.

