Ajay Devgn to Return as Lead Actor and Action Director on Sets of Bhuj The Pride of India

As Bollywood is slowly preparing to return to sets in a post Covid-19 world, actor Ajay Devgn is eager to report to the set of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The Abhishek Dudhaiya-directed war drama sees him in the dual role of leading man, and action director for some scenes.

In the previous schedule that was conducted only a few days before the lockdown was announced, Ajay choreographed two elaborate fight sequences featuring Sanjay Dutt and him, after South stunt coordinator Peter Hein was unavailable, reported Mid-Day.

Set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the ensemble drama has Ajay playing the role of Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women.

A source close to the film revealed, "The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies.

"While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot. Since producers had booked the Powai studio and got the combination dates of the concerned actors,they requested Ajay to take charge. Anyone who has worked with the actor has noticed his expertise in mounting a high-octane fight scene, like father Veeru Devgan."

The team has about a week's shoot left, including a two-day stint with Ajay. The film's spokesperson confirmed the news, stating, "It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie."

