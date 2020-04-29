MOVIES

9-MIN READ

Aamir Khan To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and was under medical attention for the same.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai. He was 54. The shocking news of the Angrezi Medium star's demise was first shared by his close friend and colleague director Shoojit Sircar on social media. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

On Tuesday, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actor's demise is a big loss to the Hindi cinema.

Irrfan passed away just a few days after the actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last. She died in Jaipur on Saturday where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi, R Madhavan, Sonam Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Mini Mathur, Neelesh Misra, cricketer Hemang Badani, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Suri, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and many others mourned the actor's death on social media. Check out some of the reactions of celebs below.





























