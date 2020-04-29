Aamir Khan To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Irrfan Khan's Demise

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai. He was 54. The shocking news of the Angrezi Medium star's demise was first shared by his close friend and colleague director Shoojit Sircar on social media. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

On Tuesday, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actor's demise is a big loss to the Hindi cinema.

Irrfan passed away just a few days after the actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last. She died in Jaipur on Saturday where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi, R Madhavan, Sonam Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Mini Mathur, Neelesh Misra, cricketer Hemang Badani, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Suri, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and many others mourned the actor's death on social media. Check out some of the reactions of celebs below.

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020







T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020



The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020







Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020







Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020







Very very sad to hear about Irrfan Khan. Gone too soon ! — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020







Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear the demise of Legendary & exceptional Actor Irrfan Khan. Life is so unpredictable at times. My deepest condolences to the family & fans. #IrrfanKhan #PrayersAndDuas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tnbmKOaGTl — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) April 29, 2020







#IrrfanKhan I have no words.

Rest in peace my friend.

May God give peace and strength to his family. pic.twitter.com/EILO5p6swY — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020







A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

An inexplicable devastating loss to the ‘Artistic World’ #IrrfanKhan losing the battle of life is an irreparable loss to the Film Fraternity.. How unpredictable is life !! Rest In Peace Man. You shall always be remembered & HOW.... pic.twitter.com/wd3KZCMIks — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2020







Very sad to hear about @irrfank

Was going to meet him after the lockdown.

A great artist like him will surely be missed.

My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 29, 2020

We have lost one of the finest Actor. He fought till the very end. Irrfan Khan you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 29, 2020



Today is a huge loss for the industry, our country & for artists all over the world. Irrfan Sir was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema & I will always cherish all the times I spent with him, listening to him & learning from his conversations of Art, life & so much more. pic.twitter.com/hvx3fXCgFt — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 29, 2020







Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020



Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace🙏🏻 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 29, 2020









Words shall never be enough to describe what legacy you left behind, sir. One of the best actors of Indian cinema & the finest to represent us internationally with his unmatched talent. You shall forever remain an inspiration. Condolences to Sutapa Maam & family🙏🏻#IrrfanKhan — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 29, 2020









अभी तो time आया था तेरा मेरे भाई। अभी तो कितना काम करता तू जो इतिहास में लिखा जाता। क्या यार? थोड़ी ताक़त और लगाता भाई। पर लगाई तो होगी ही तूने सारी। ठीक है, जा। आराम कर। दो साल बहुत लड़ा तू। थक भी गया होगा। एक बार बैठना चाहिए था हम सारों को, दारू पीते। पर बैठते नहीं हम।

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 29, 2020



Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic 🖤 Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light https://t.co/Gb22Cz2T60 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 29, 2020









Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. 🙏🙏thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4

— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020



Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020









Today we lost a legend, though I never got to work with him but he has left a legacy and created a path for actors/ artistes to follow @irrfank. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He’ll be always alive in us. May his soul rest in peace.

— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) April 29, 2020



Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020









you will live through you brilliant work in our hearts for foreve, you are irreplacebale dear friend ..our conversations on spirituality, books, films..will remain with me as a treasur #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace

— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 29, 2020

The first shot that I witnessed as an asst. director was of Irfan khan . Calm , poised and so naturalistic , unlike anything i had seen before.A casual intensity that no other actor could pull off. Thank you Irfan for inspiring us. You will live on in our hearts forever. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 29, 2020

With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir 🙏🙏 #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GOKyVjqAoR — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 29, 2020

Thank you Irrfan. Thank YOU. Your footprints go well beyond the time you shared with us... you will be forever loved and celebrated 💛🙏🏻 And your light will always shine on. https://t.co/fl1hnVVUcO — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about Irrfan sirs passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting hearts! I was beyond excited to get the precious opportunity to share the screen with him in Haider. Will always be his fan & cherish those moments. RIP sir 💜 pic.twitter.com/DveCGVxvvu — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 29, 2020

Irrfan shone so bright that we all reflected in his glory. Who will we look to for such integrity again?

The world is a lesser place now. Thank you for having the courage to be yourself and unlocking worlds for us, Irrfan. We will remember you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 29, 2020

I had not more than a couple of conversations with you Irfan but I have a tear in my eye as I type this .You were a rare human being. I will miss you. Thank you for showing me what being authentic truly means. RIP. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 29, 2020

Absolutely gutted!

It’s th most devastating n heartbreaking💔

An era has truly ended.

The most magnificent n immensely talented and gifted thespian of all time @irrfank

You’d always be amongst us khan sahab,And never be forgotten!

Rest in the rainbows!#RIPIrrfanKhan #truelegend pic.twitter.com/ckVCT3525o — Vinay Pathak (@pathakvinay) April 29, 2020

I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don’t I’m sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul rip — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 29, 2020

I’m numb today... I haven’t been able to accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor & a fabulous person that @irrfank was! We’ve lost a gem today... but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Irrfan!🙏🏻🙏🏻#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/7jrRDRYdcC — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrfanKhan Life is just unfair. He will be forever remembered for his legendary cinema. It’s a big loss for all us fans. #RestInPeace — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 29, 2020

An unbearable cinematic loss. We'll never be able to have another actor like you. Thank you for the movies, thank you for the memories. Rest in peace, Irrfan Sir 🙏 — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) April 29, 2020

