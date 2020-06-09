Ajay Devgn to Sign 2 Film Deal with OTT Platform for Bhuj The Pride of India, The Big Bull Release?

The coronavirus pandemic and the following pan-India lockdown have hit the country massively. The entertainment world is no alien to this as several projects were shelved and movies' release dates postponed indefinitely.

Shoojit Sircar will also release his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo on OTT platform as the cinema halls remain shut.

After the trailer launch, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khuranna-starrer Gulabo Sitabo is set to premier worldwide June 12 onwards.

Now, a recent report in Bollywood Hungama claims that Ajay Devgn is in talks to release two of his upcoming projects on OTT platform.

The Raid actor has the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India and The Big Bull releasing under his banner. Ajay features as the lead actor in the former and plays the role of a producer for the latter.

The report stated that it would be a two film-deal. Since the reopening of the theatres remains uncertain, the stakeholders believe it is best to release the films on OTT site.

The shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India is at its concluding stage with just patch work left. The Big Bull is presently at the post–production stage, added the report.

It was further revealed the makers of the war drama are exploring by-pass options on the edit table for the patch work scenes to be worked out with visual effects.

"The meetings are taking place at the moment and decision will be taken within a week," Bollywood Hungama was quoted as saying.

Talking about Bhuj: The Pride of India, it is a war action film set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Amy Virk and Nora Fatehi will join Ajay in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, The Big Bull is a financial crime film, directed by Kookie Gulati and the story is based on real-life accounts. The film has Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor, and Sumit Vats will play other important characters.

