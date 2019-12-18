Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ajay Devgn to Start Shooting for Raid 2 by the End Of This Year?

Ajay Devgn's 2017 movie Raid is going to get a sequel. The movie is supposed to go on the floors by the end of the year.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Ajay Devgn to Start Shooting for Raid 2 by the End Of This Year?
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn 2018 movie Raid is getting a second part. While reports say the movie will be going on the floors by the end of this year, an official announcement is awaited.

According to a report, the movie has been tentatively titled as Raid 2 and will star Ajay Devgn in the lead. Kumar Mangat Pathak will be producing part 2 as well. The script is said to follow a similar pattern like the first part and have a strictly curated and crisp script.

The first part of the movie was inspired by a real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department under Indian Revenue Service office in the 1980s.

In the movie, Ajay played an honest Income Tax Officer who raids an influential man in Lucknow. The movie received positive reviews from critics and also turned out to be a box office success.

Currently, Ajay is occupied with the post production activity of his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The biographical period action film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

