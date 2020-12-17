Ajay Devgn to Work with Karan Deol and Abhay Deol for Remake of Telugu Crime Comedy

Ajay Devgn purchased the rights for the remake of the Telugu crime comedy, Brochevarevarura which released in 2019. The actor is currently planning for an official adaptation of the 2019 film for a pan-India audience. The film tentatively titled Velley is in scripting stage as the actor is in advanced talks of its production.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Velley will be directed by Deven Munjal and bankrolled by Ajay. Munjal is best known for his works such as Chalte Chalte and Om Shanti Om. Velley will revolve around the R3 loser—Rocky, Rambo and Rahul, who failed every year until they get caught up in the midst of chaos which later results in a thrilling ride.

The report further noted that Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and actor Abhay Deol are likely to come onboard the film. Last year, Karan made his acting debut with his father’s directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The report added, “Abhay is known for high concept films and Brocheverevarura is one of the most unique ideas in recent times.” Karan is also thrilled to collaborate with his uncle and before the film goes on the floors, there will be multiple workshops and script reading sessions.

Meanwhile, Ajay is busy shooting his directorial, MayDay in Hyderabad. The film features him with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh joining the cast. Ajay will resume shooting for the upcoming sports biopic, Maidaan next year in January. The film, set during the golden era of Indian football that is between 1950 to 1960, will see Ajay essay Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian team.

Ajay, as a producer, has The Big Bull and Tribhanga in the pipeline. He has an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi and will make his Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.