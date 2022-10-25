Ajay Devgn Upholds the 'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan' This Diwali as He Poses With Family

The entire film fraternity is busy celebrating Diwali with their respective friends and families and treating us with pictures of the same. However, Ajay Devgn stole the show with his hilarious caption as he posed with his family. He celebrated the festival of lights with his close ones and shared a series of photos on Instagram. The actor can be seen posing with his son Yug and his nephews Aaman and Daanish Gandhi. He also shared a family postcard featuring Kajol and Nysa as well.

Along with the photos, he chose Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue from the film Mohabbatein, “Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan.”

Take a look:

He also shared a video of the Diwali puja from his office.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s film Thank God released in theatres on October 25. Besides Devgn, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

News18’s review of the film reads, “Talking about the performances, credit goes to Ajay Devgn. He is hilarious and his expressions are spot on, thereby inducing maximum laughs. He is the catalyst for much of it, and he’s clearly the best man for that job. Coming from Shershaah, which was the biggest hit of his career, Sidharth had to prove himself again and he does it convincingly. Choosing to do this quirky role, the actor surely shows his versatility. Rakul Preet Singh might not have a lot of screen time but the actor is confident and this outing is surely better than her recent outings. Nora Fatehi in a guest appearance has nothing much to do. Seema Pahwa feels wasted in the role of a mother.”

Ajay Devgn also has Drishyam 2, Cirkus, Bholaa and Maidaan in the pipeline.

