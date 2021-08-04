Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan Praise Akshay Kumar for 'Taking the Lead' in Releasing BellBottom in Cinemas

Akshay Kumar has been lauded by his Bollywood colleagues for taking a bold step of releasing his upcoming movie BellBottom in the cinema halls despite Covid-19 constraints. BellBottom, which is set to hit the theatres on August 19, will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

The espionage thriller, based on a true story, follows an undercover RAW agent (played by Akshay) who is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain, will be released theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan among others praised Akshay for “taking the lead" in making BellBottom a theatrical release. Akshay, along with BellBottom team, launched the trailer of the film at an on-ground event in a theatre in New Delhi. He made a hugely symbolic gesture of “unlocking the cinemas” at the film’s trailer launch along with multiplex and single screen owners.

Ajay lauded Akshay for his decision to lead the way back to theatres. He said, “Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead."

Hrithik also extended his best wishes to the leading man and his team, in a Tweet that read, “Team #BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August 2021. Invigorating trailer guys! Congratulations Jackky and team."

BellBottom has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. BellBottom was also one of the first films to announce the resumption of shoots in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had suspended production activities across the country.

