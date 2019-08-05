Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Wakes Up Kajol on Her Birthday With the Most Adorable Pic and Post

Kajol is celebrating her 45th birthday today and Ajay Devgn shared a loving note for his wife and actress on social media.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ajay Devgn Wakes Up Kajol on Her Birthday With the Most Adorable Pic and Post
Image of Ajay Devgn, Kajol, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Ajay Devgn wished Kajol on the occasion of her 45th birthday on Monday with a special, adorable message on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor posted an image of Kajol's feet, while she is relaxing and soaking in the sun. Captioning the image Ajay wrote, "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @KajolAtUN."

Ajay also took credit for the image, which puts Kajol in soft focus and is aesthetically very pleasing to the eyes. Judging by the caption, Ajay has big surprises lined up for his wife on her special day.

See Ajay's post here:

Earlier, in January, Bollywood's power couple completed 20 years of togetherness. In an interview with Filmfare (via), Ajay had revealed that they have remained unchanged through all these years. "She's remained herself and I've remained myself. Both of us have not changed. That's the most important thing. Also, we've stuck together through thick and thin," Ajay claimed.

On the movies front, Kajol and Ajay will be seen together on the big screen after 12 years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay will play the legendary Maratha warrior, Subedar Taanaji Malusare, Kajol will essay the role of his wife in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram