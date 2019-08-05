Ajay Devgn Wakes Up Kajol on Her Birthday With the Most Adorable Pic and Post

Ajay Devgn wished Kajol on the occasion of her 45th birthday on Monday with a special, adorable message on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor posted an image of Kajol's feet, while she is relaxing and soaking in the sun. Captioning the image Ajay wrote, "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @KajolAtUN."

Ajay also took credit for the image, which puts Kajol in soft focus and is aesthetically very pleasing to the eyes. Judging by the caption, Ajay has big surprises lined up for his wife on her special day.

See Ajay's post here:

Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet. @KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/yY7KOAC2Sh — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2019

Earlier, in January, Bollywood's power couple completed 20 years of togetherness. In an interview with Filmfare (via), Ajay had revealed that they have remained unchanged through all these years. "She's remained herself and I've remained myself. Both of us have not changed. That's the most important thing. Also, we've stuck together through thick and thin," Ajay claimed.

On the movies front, Kajol and Ajay will be seen together on the big screen after 12 years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay will play the legendary Maratha warrior, Subedar Taanaji Malusare, Kajol will essay the role of his wife in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.