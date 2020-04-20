MOVIES

Ajay Devgn Wishes Daughter Nysa on Her Birthday With an Adorable Selfie

As Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa rang in her 17th birthday on April 20, the actor took to Instagram to wish her with a selfie.

  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 17 on Monday. Ajay took to Instagram to wish his daughter with an adorable selfie of the two.

Ajay can be seen wearing a blue shirt and glasses, whereas Nysa looked radiant and stylish in a white top and red skirt. “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol,” he captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

Nysa's aunt Tanishaa Mukerji also took to Instagram to wish her. Tanisha could be seen in a white and peach dress with a headband and Nysa could be seen wearing a trendy floral dress. "Happy happy birthday my puppykins !!! Here am using ur all grown up pic! Love u soooo much my heart feels too small to contain it! Have a quarantine brithday and I promise to make it up to u when we are free again!!!! @nysadevgan #mybabygirl," she wrote.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in sports drama Maidaan directed by Amit Sharma. The film is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

