Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Wraps Up Kolkata Schedule Of Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian Football. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.

IANS

Updated:December 13, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Devgn Wraps Up Kolkata Schedule Of Maidaan
Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian Football. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.

Actor Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the third schedule of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's Maidaan in Kolkata.

Sharma's Maidaan is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Football star PK Banerjee met Ajay, and shared his knowledge and experiences with the football team.

The team shot at different places around Kolkata and also on the outskirts. The team used to start shooting at 4 a.m. and finished at 5 p.m. each day.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the movie will release on November 27, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram