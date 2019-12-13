Ajay Devgn Wraps Up Kolkata Schedule Of Maidaan
Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian Football. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.
Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian Football. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.
Actor Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the third schedule of Amit Ravindernath Sharma's Maidaan in Kolkata.
Sharma's Maidaan is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.
Football star PK Banerjee met Ajay, and shared his knowledge and experiences with the football team.
The team shot at different places around Kolkata and also on the outskirts. The team used to start shooting at 4 a.m. and finished at 5 p.m. each day.
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the movie will release on November 27, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Hospitalised Following Worsening Health Conditions Due to Typhoid
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch
- 'Rick-a-licious': Pringles Teams Up with Adult Swim to Launch 'Pickle Rick' flavour of Chips