Ajay Devgn Writes Letter to His 20-year-old Self, Recalling Rejections and Advising Him to Learn to Dance

Every year, January 12 is observed as National Youth Day in India as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda. On this day, Ajay Devgn decided to write his heart out in an open letter to his 20-year-old self, surprising everyone. The superstar, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, penned a lengthy note in which he expressed his feelings about rejections, doubts, criticism, and other issues, assuring his younger self that it would all be worth it in the end.

Ajay captioned his post, which he shared with his 7.8 million Instagram followers on the occasion of #NationalYouthDay, with a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, hoping ‘he appreciates it.’ Ajay wrote a note to the younger actor who was just starting out in Bollywood in the letter. He penned, “Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor… Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail… spectacularly! People’s criticisms and doubts will be hard, it’ll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

Ajay, on the other hand, assured his younger self that the journey would be worthwhile. He also advised his younger self not to ‘stop.’ He went on, “But spoiler alert, it’s all going to be worth it…because one day slowly but surely, you’ll realise, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into inhibitions. " Always be true, always be you." PS_ Learn how to dance and it’ll help you in the long run. Love, an older, wiser and better looking you."

Ajay’s post drew a lot of attention from fans. “Ye hamre nayi youth ke liye hai," one person wrote. Sir, you are the greatest (This is for the youth, sir, you are the greatest)." Another person commented, “The 20-year-old version of you must be really, really proud of you."

Upon seeing the note, several celebrities agreed with Ajay’s emotions and congratulated him on his post. Ajay’s Instagram post received likes from Zoa Morani, Kanika Dhillon, Aakansha Singh, and others.

The superstar has a couple of projects lined up for the future. He will appear in RRR alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt. He also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Alia. Aside from that, he is directing Runway 34, in which he co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay will also appear in Thank God alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The actor will make his digital debut in Rudra alongside Esha Deol.

