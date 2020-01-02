Ajay Devgn's Air Force Officer Look from Bhuj The Pride of India Unveiled
The first look of Ajay Devgn who stars as Indian Air Force Officer Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India has been unveiled. The film will be released in the Independence Day week in 2020.
Ajay Devgn stars in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India as Indian Air Force Officer Vijay Karnik. The film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite heavy bombing from Pakistan. He had convinced 300 women from the nearby village to rebuild the air-strip so that the Air Force officers could land safely.
Director-writer Abhishek Dudhaiya took to Twitter to unveil the first look from the film. "It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020," he wrote.
Check it out:
It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs— Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020
The director, who will be making his debut with the film, said in a previous interview to Indian Express that he was very excited that the actor will be a part of the film. “We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad that he’s on board," he had said.
Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Pranita Subhash and Ammy Virk in important rules. It is slated to release on August 14, 2020.
