Ajay Devgn's Air Force Officer Look from Bhuj The Pride of India Unveiled

The first look of Ajay Devgn who stars as Indian Air Force Officer Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India has been unveiled. The film will be released in the Independence Day week in 2020.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's Air Force Officer Look from Bhuj The Pride of India Unveiled
The first look of Ajay Devgn who stars as Indian Air Force Officer Vijay Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride of India has been unveiled. The film will be released in the Independence Day week in 2020.

Ajay Devgn stars in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India as Indian Air Force Officer Vijay Karnik. The film revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite heavy bombing from Pakistan. He had convinced 300 women from the nearby village to rebuild the air-strip so that the Air Force officers could land safely.

Director-writer Abhishek Dudhaiya took to Twitter to unveil the first look from the film. "It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020," he wrote.

Check it out:

The director, who will be making his debut with the film, said in a previous interview to Indian Express that he was very excited that the actor will be a part of the film. “We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad that he’s on board," he had said.

Bhuj: The Pride of India also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Pranita Subhash and Ammy Virk in important rules. It is slated to release on August 14, 2020.

