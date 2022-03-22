Ajay Devgn's Comment on Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files Goes Viral: 'The Idea Is Not to Hunt...'

At the trailer launch of Runway 34, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn was asked whether films based on real stories have become the best way to attract the audience while referring to the success of The Kashmir Files. Ajay Devgn’s thriller, also directed by him, co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh. It is said to be based on true events.

Ajay said that the trend of adapting true stories into films is not just in the country but worldwide. “It’s not like that. And it’s not happening just in India, but the rest of the world as well. I have done biographical films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh. When you hear stories, some of them are so inspirational. Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can’t write fiction like that. The idea is not to hunt true incidents to make a film. But what happens is, when you hear a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that’s why we pick it up, otherwise, we create our own stories,” the actor said.

Advertisement

Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after 2016’s Shivaay. In an earlier statement, the Bollywood star said, “Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation’s in life when we have felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It’s got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.