Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa is Making Moments With Her Friends in Greece, See Pics

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa likes to keep her personal life away from all the limelight. However, fans still find ways to get inside updates about her life. Nysa is currently on a vacation in Greece and thanks to her friend Orhan Awatramani, we got our hands on some of her amazing fun moments from her trip. Recently, Orhan has shared some new pictures of himself and his group including Nysa on his Instagram stories.

In the series of pictures, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter can be seen enjoying every moment of her trip with her friends. Nysa opted for a sexy yet classy outfit.

In the first photo shared by Orhan, we can see Nysa taking an evening walk through the beautiful lanes of Greece.

Nysa’s friend next shared the snippets from their night party which they surely enjoyed as per the photos. Posing with friends Orhan, Vedant Mahajan and others, Nysa can be seen wearing a white tie-front shirt and a floral thigh-high slit skirt. She kept her hair open to complete her look.

Orhan even shared some videos in which the group can be seen enjoying the music and grooving to the beats of the song. Before heading to Greece, Nysa went to Spain with her friends.

Nysa’s friend Vedant shared a group of pictures of himself with the star kid and their other friends. While Nysa looked hot in a green halter neck knitted top, the further photos of the crazy trio surely gave us serious friendship goals.

Just like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, fans are also eagerly waiting to witness Nysa on the big screens. However, there is no report about her entering the film industry yet. Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.