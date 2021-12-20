Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Looks Stunning in Red Bodycon Dress, See Pics

When it comes to the most popular star kids in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan certainly makes the cut. Nysa is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she does have a sizable following on social media. Several fan pages keep a close check on the young sensation. A fresh series of Nysa's gorgeous images have now appeared online, and they are causing quite a stir.

Nysa is currently pursuing International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She had previously attended college in Singapore. Nysa's Instagram is private. She does, however, occasionally publish images from her life in Europe on VSCO, which are scooped up by fan pages. VSCO is a photography mobile application.

In the pics, Nysa looked stunning in a red bodycon dress while posing with her girlfriends. Nysa can be seen in the picture partying hard and having a good time with her girl gang. The starlet's makeup was flawless, and she looked nothing short of a diva. The internet couldn't stop gushing over Nysa's red hot look. While one user said, "Nysa, you are gorgeous," another commented, "Ravishing Nysa, full of style and perfection."

Nysa possesses all of the characteristics of a head-turner. She is also on top of her fashion game, as seen by her social media timeline, which shows that the young girl can rock any style like a pro, giving us all major style goals. Nysa is now focused on her education and has no plans to enter the industry, as Kajol and Ajay have stated in several interviews.

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol discussed sending Nysa to a foreign land. She also stressed Ajay's proclivity to stay up late awaiting Nysa when she goes out. "If she goes out at night, he's the one who stays up late waiting for her to return, to unlock the door for her."

He's the one who does everything," Kajol added.

Nysa Devgan celebrated her 18th birthday in April this year.

