Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Gets a New Release Date, to Hit Screens on This Day

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan', which was supposed to release on November 27, will now see a two week delay and will hit screens on December 11.

Updated:February 3, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Gets a New Release Date, to Hit Screens on This Day
Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan' poster

Ajay Devgn's sports-drama film-- Maidaan-- based on the life and times of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim has changed its release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on November 27 but has now pushed its release date to December 11. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film's screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively. Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame.

A few days ago, Ajay had unveiled new posters of the upcoming sports-drama film Maidaan. He had then announced that the trailer of Maidaan will be released soon.

Meanwhile, check out a tweet by Taran Adarsh confirming the change of Maidaan release date below:

Amit Sharma's Maidaan is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Among other things, the makers of Maidaan have shot for an important football sequence of the film for which a massive set was built in Mukesh Mills, Mumbai. The makers even got the VFX team and the sports choreographer from Los Angeles to get the most out of the football sequence.

(With inputs from IANS)

