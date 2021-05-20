Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Set Damaged Again This Year Due to Cyclone Tauktae

The cyclone Tauktae has had a devastating effect on properties in various locations, including some movie sets in Mumbai. The sets of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidan has reportedly been ruined due to the cyclone. The makers of the film tried to save the set but couldn’t, and the film’s shoot came to a standstill yet again. The people on the set when the cyclone hit are safe.

A source told ETimes, “There were about 40 people on the set when the cyclone hit the ‘Maidaan’ set- the guards and the curators of the football ground which largely comprises the set. They tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved almost totally futile.”

Last year, the set was ruined in May owing to coronavirus lockdown as well as monsoon. However, as per the report, several outdoors and indoors scenes have been shot already in Kolkata and Lucknow.

The source added that the makers of Maidaan, producer Boney Kapoor and director Amit Sharma, had hoped that the ongoing lockdown would be eased after May 31 and they would wind up the matches part in the next 15-17 days. But all those plans have been derailed now.

The film’s release date has also been pushed multiple times, from November 27, 2020 to December 11, 2020, to August 13, 2021, and finally October 15, 2021.

Apart from Maidaan, the sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was also affected by the cyclone. A set-up was created for Tiger 3 along the lines of Dubai market, at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon for the shoot, and a source revealed that the outdoor set-ups of the film have been “slightly impacted."

