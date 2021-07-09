Ajay Devgn Looks Unrecognisable With White Hair And Beard, Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is known for his fitness, dangerous stunts and action shots in the movies. He always aims to do something new in his films. In his career, he has done films of every genre. Now, a completely new look of Ajay has surfaced on the internet. In the new look, ‘Singham’ of Bollywood was seen sporting a thick salt and pepper beard. Photos and videos of his new look are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, the 52-year-old superstar is seen in white hair and beard and such a look was not seen by his fans till date. In one of the pictures that has gone viral, the ‘Maidaan’ actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt along with his fitness trainer Gautam.

Ajay has been preparing for his upcoming film ‘Thank God’. As part of the preparation, he got this look for his character in the movie. In this movie, Ajay will be seen in a never seen before role. Actor Siddharth Malhotra and actress Rakul Preet Singh will also be sharing the screen with Ajay in this movie. Inder Kumar is the director of the film, the release date of which is yet to be declared.

Ajay’s fans were delighted to see him in this new look, however many said that they could not recognize him in this new look at one go.

Recently Ajay announced the release date of his upcoming much-awaited war action film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Soon, the trailer of the film will be released.

It is a war action film based on the true story of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Ajay is playing the role of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vijay Karnik. This is Abhishek Dudhia’s first film as director.

