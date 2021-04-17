Ajay Devgn's New Web Series a Remake of British Show Luther?

A couple of weeks back, when Ajay Devgn had shared a cryptic message on his social media handle, it stirred curiosity in fans about his upcoming project. In the message, he had asked fans to refer to him as Sudarshan instead of Ajay Devgn. Reports were doing the rounds that the post was a reference to his upcoming web show that would also mark his OTT debut. Now, a leading entertainment portal reports that the said show will be a remake of the British TV series Luther.

Bollywood Hungama quoted an industry source as saying, “Yes, Ajay will be making his OTT debut with the Luther remake that is jointly being produced by BBC India and Applause Entertainment. Once ready the show will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar, and an official announcement of the show will happen sometime next week.”

Adding more details, the source said, “The original is a psychological crime thriller with Idris Elba playing the lead. Given the seriousness and gravitas needed for the role Ajay was the perfect fit for the remake. Besides Devgn, the remake will also feature a prominent female lead much like the original, and buzz is that Ileana D’Cruz has been approached for the said role.”

The show is said to be directed by Rajesh Mapuskar who directed Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Ventilator.

