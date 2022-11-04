Ajay Devgn’s Quirky Wish for Tabu Will Leave You Confused at First, Check Out the Video

Ajay Devgn decided to wish his childhood friend Tabu with whom he grew up in the same neighbourhood, in a quirky way. Taking the camaraderie to social media, he shared a small clip from behind the scenes of their upcoming movie Bholaa and wished Tabu on her birthday, which may leave you confused.

Posting like a true bestie who is also a reputed prankster, Ajay uploaded a video of Tabu from the sets of Bholaa to embarrass her. He added the audio ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ as background music. In the clip, Tabu has received a small cut right above her eyebrow and is bleeding while Ajay Devgn, dressed in all-black is attending to her wound. While at first the actress could be seen wincing in pain, the next moment she has a huge smile on her face. Ajay captioned the post with, “Kaahe ghabraaye? Happy birthday, Tabu!”

Check out the video here –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Tabu started her journey in Bollywood with Bazaar in 1982 and since then has charted her own journey to being one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry. She has been a part of several critically acclaimed works like The Namesake, Life of Pie, Chandni Bar, Haider, and Maqbool among others.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn have been close friends in the industry for a very long time and in the span of her four-decade career, they have worked together in a number of films like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, and De De Pyaar De to name a few. They are set to reunite for the 9th time with their upcoming movie Bholaa.

Meanwhile, Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie named Kaithi and will see Ajay in the lead role. It is being produced under his banner called Ajay Devgn Films along with T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The duo will also reunite for Drishyam 2, a sequel to Drishyam.

