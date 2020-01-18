Take the pledge to vote

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Continues Dream Run at Box Office, Earns Rs 128.97 Crore in 8 Days

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has managed to maintain strong grip over cinegoers even after running for over a week. Check out film's box office collection in detail below.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Continues Dream Run at Box Office, Earns Rs 128.97 Crore in 8 Days
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a big favourite among audiences. Courtesy of its great cinematic experience, which is bolstered by good VFX and slick action sequences, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's feature film that takes inspiration from real-life heroics of Tanhaji Malsure, Tanhaji has managed to maintain its grip over the cinegoers after one week run at the box office. Tanhaji has amassed Rs 128.97 crore in eight days, after it released on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

It was earlier estimated that Tanhaji will enter the Rs 100 crore club, becoming the first Bollywood release in 2020 to achieve the feat. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has hinted that the film may even enter the coveted Rs 200 club. He shared that Tanhaji banked Rs 10.06 crore on its second Friday, January 17, taking its total to Rs 128.97 crore. He also mentioned that the film is doing exceedingly well in Maharashtra. Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut.

Check out Tanhaji's box-office collection below:

Tanhaji film producer and lead actor Ajay had earlier said he that he planned to turn his the film into a franchise, telling the stories of all the heroes who have been forgotten.

Ajay had said people know about their heroes in their respective states but he wants to tell their stories to the whole country.

Read: Ajay Devgn Wants to Develop Franchise Around Tanhaji with Focus on Unsung Heroes

