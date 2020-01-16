Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Film Crosses the Rs 100 Crore Mark
'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which is Ajay Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has so far made Rs 107.68 crores at the box office.
'Tanhaji' film poster
Ajay Devgn's latest release, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero", has breached into the Rs 100 crore club. The Om Raut-directed period action drama achieved the feat in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10.
"Tanhaji", which is Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has so far made Rs 107.68 crores at the box office.
Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.
Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.
Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
