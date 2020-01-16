Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Made Tax-free in Haryana
The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar's office said on Wednesday.
Tanhaji poster
Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office said on Wednesday.
Read: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak: A Cong Vs BJP 'Tax Free' Game
The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने प्रदेश में #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने की घोषणा की है।— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 15, 2020
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Makers Unveil Official Posters
- Indian Army Soldier 'Slips' in Snow While Patrolling Border in J&K, Reaches Pakistan
- Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video