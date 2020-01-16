Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Made Tax-free in Haryana

Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office said on Wednesday.

Read: Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak: A Cong Vs BJP 'Tax Free' Game

The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

