Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Made Tax-free in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.

The film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 180 crore since it its release on January 10.

"The proposal for exempting the film from entertainment tax was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," an official told PTI.

Last week, the chief minister himself brought up the topic about the film in the Cabinet. He had sought a proposal for tax exemption of the

film, which recreates the valour and bravery of Malusare. State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur earlier said the issue was discussed last week in the Cabinet where ministers were unanimous about making the film tax-free.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has been directed by Om Raut. It was made tax free in Uttar Pradesh a week ago.

It is slowly making its way towards becoming the second film in Ajay Devgn's career to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The film has collected Rs 183 crore at the India box office in 12 days. Ajay's last Rs 200 crore hit was Golmaal Again (2017).

The film had opened to a Rs 15 crore figure on its day of release, which increased to Rs 20 crore on the first Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter, saying that the film has been doing well in weekdays as well.

