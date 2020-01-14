Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Declared Tax Free in Uttar Pradesh

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, the official Twitter handle of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office informed the public on Tuesday morning.

The tweet states that the decision has been taken after the actor and co-producer of the film, Ajay, requested the CM for the same. Also, making the film tax free will let people take inspiration from the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji's courageous commander Tanaji Malusare.

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस फीचर फ़िल्म को कर -मुक्त करने के संबंध में फिल्म के सह निर्माता एवं सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता श्री @ajaydevgn जी ने मुख्यमंत्री जी से अनुरोध किया था। इस फिल्म में श्री अजय देवगन जी द्वारा वीर तानाजी मालुसरे का चरित्र अभिनीत किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 14, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on the same day at Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone's film based on an acid attack survivor. Two days before the release of her film, Deepika had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with the students protesting against last week's violent attacks on campus.

While many lauded her move, Deepika also invited immense criticism by visiting JNU. Twitter was divided with #BoycottChhapaak and #IStandwithDeepika trending on the micro-blogging site. Around the release of Chhapaak on January 10, the film was made tax free in states like Rajasthan, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had an impressive first weekend at the ticket window. Figures from film trade analysts suggest that the film has earned Rs 61.75 crore over its first three days at the box office.

Tanhaji opened at the box office by collecting Rs 15.10 crore on Friday. It quickly picked up momentum and made a jump to Rs 20.57 crore on Saturday, its second day of release. The third day saw a jump in collections yet again as the film pocketed Rs 26.08 crore.

The film is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who served as the military leader of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, Ajay plays the titular role of Tanhaji, while Saif Ali Khan portrays the guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore with Luke Kenny appearing as Aurangzeb in Tanhaji.

Tanhaji revolves around the warrior's battle against Udaybhan, a trusted guard of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for the Kondhana fortress. The motive for Aurangzeb wanting to capture this fort was to spread control of the Mughal empire towards the south of the country.

