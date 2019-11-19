Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Trailer Piques Curiosity, Lata Mangeshkar is 'Much Better'
From Leonardo DiCaprio showing solidarity with protesters in Delhi to Lata Mangeshkar's latest health update, below are all the major entertainment and lifestyle news and highlights of the day.
Nov 19
Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his ambitious upcoming period drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" at 1.47 pm on Tuesday. While slices of violence in the trailer suggest the film may not be for the fainthearted, actor-producer Ajay certainly has piqued public curiosity.
On the other hand, Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion, is doing "much better".
Also, Leonardo DiCaprio raised his voice on social media addressing the air pollution in Delhi while also extending his support to protesters in the capital cities.
The makers of Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior have been keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with the new look posters of lead stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, leading up to the film's trailer release on Tuesday.
Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion, is doing "much better".
IANS contacted Mangeshkar's official spokesperson on Tuesday morning and we were given this statement: "She is much better."
The air quality in Delhi has currently been depleting rapidly. Its Air Quality Index is expected to reach extreme levels again. Actor-activist Leonardo DiCaprio has raised his voice in the matter and even showed solidarity with the protesting citizens here.
Parth Samthan was upset about his friends Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he was delighted when Aamna Sharif came on-board as Komolika. Read below to know why.
International Men’s Day is a good day to appreciate the men who’ve changed norms. And closer home, in Bollywood, amongst those who have changed the face of content space in India are the men who’ve dared to dream big.
