Ajay Devgn Clarifies on Rumours of Involvement in Brawl Outside Delhi Pub

Actor Ajay Devgn’s office has issued a statement clarifying that a video being circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him. The video shows two men fighting outside a pub, using unparliamentary language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, has been mistaken for Ajay.

The statement reads: “Post the promotion of ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr. Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for ‘Maidaan’, ‘MayDay’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and he hasn’t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything."

Ajay also clarified in the matter on social media, writing, “Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi (sic)."

Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2021

On the work front, Ajay is set to feature in Gangubai Kathiawadi, set for July release. His sports- drama Maidaan releases on the occasion of Dusshera later this year.