Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet

Tu picture dekh and for a change dusron ke jokes pe bhi has le.. sirf apne jokes pe hasta rehta hai hamesha! https://t.co/GzF2IkxFGS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 23, 2019

Earning Rs 62.4 crore in the first three days of its release, Total Dhamaal is roaring at the domestic box office.Complimenting the Indra Kumar directorial, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he’d soon watch the film. “Congratulations ⁦@ajaydevgn⁩ paji ⁦@AnilKapoor⁩ sir ⁦@MadhuriDixit⁩ mam ⁦⁦@Riteishd⁩ n the entire team of #TotalDhamaal hearing great reviews about the movie.. will watch it soon ,” he tweeted along with a photo of the film’s cast from The Kapil Sharma Show.Known for his straight-faced humour, Ajay Devgn, who stars in the film along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, responded to Kapil’s tweet with a fitting reply. “Tu picture dekh and for a change dusron ke jokes pe bhi has le.. sirf apne jokes pe hasta rehta hai hamesha!” he tweeted.Devgn’s tweet has since gone viral with 1400 retweets and 17000 likes.Giving Total Dhamaal 1.5/5, News18 film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about the film in his review , “I’m not against comedies that require complete suspension of disbelief. But even that requires thought, clever writing, and a lightness of touch."Total Dhamaal has none of those things. It’s a cash-grab film that believes ‘bigger is better’. Alas it’s not. From multiple remix songs, to the low-IQ racist and sexist humour, and a reliance on familiar gags and tropes, this is lazy, cynical filmmaking.”