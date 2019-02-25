English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
Total Dhamaal has earned Rs 62.4 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Loading...
Earning Rs 62.4 crore in the first three days of its release, Total Dhamaal is roaring at the domestic box office.
Complimenting the Indra Kumar directorial, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he’d soon watch the film. “Congratulations @ajaydevgn paji @AnilKapoor sir @MadhuriDixit mam @Riteishd n the entire team of #TotalDhamaal hearing great reviews about the movie.. will watch it soon ,” he tweeted along with a photo of the film’s cast from The Kapil Sharma Show.
Known for his straight-faced humour, Ajay Devgn, who stars in the film along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, responded to Kapil’s tweet with a fitting reply. “Tu picture dekh and for a change dusron ke jokes pe bhi has le.. sirf apne jokes pe hasta rehta hai hamesha!” he tweeted.
Devgn’s tweet has since gone viral with 1400 retweets and 17000 likes.
Giving Total Dhamaal 1.5/5, News18 film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about the film in his review, “I’m not against comedies that require complete suspension of disbelief. But even that requires thought, clever writing, and a lightness of touch.
"Total Dhamaal has none of those things. It’s a cash-grab film that believes ‘bigger is better’. Alas it’s not. From multiple remix songs, to the low-IQ racist and sexist humour, and a reliance on familiar gags and tropes, this is lazy, cynical filmmaking.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Complimenting the Indra Kumar directorial, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he’d soon watch the film. “Congratulations @ajaydevgn paji @AnilKapoor sir @MadhuriDixit mam @Riteishd n the entire team of #TotalDhamaal hearing great reviews about the movie.. will watch it soon ,” he tweeted along with a photo of the film’s cast from The Kapil Sharma Show.
Known for his straight-faced humour, Ajay Devgn, who stars in the film along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, responded to Kapil’s tweet with a fitting reply. “Tu picture dekh and for a change dusron ke jokes pe bhi has le.. sirf apne jokes pe hasta rehta hai hamesha!” he tweeted.
Tu picture dekh and for a change dusron ke jokes pe bhi has le.. sirf apne jokes pe hasta rehta hai hamesha! https://t.co/GzF2IkxFGS— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 23, 2019
Devgn’s tweet has since gone viral with 1400 retweets and 17000 likes.
Giving Total Dhamaal 1.5/5, News18 film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about the film in his review, “I’m not against comedies that require complete suspension of disbelief. But even that requires thought, clever writing, and a lightness of touch.
"Total Dhamaal has none of those things. It’s a cash-grab film that believes ‘bigger is better’. Alas it’s not. From multiple remix songs, to the low-IQ racist and sexist humour, and a reliance on familiar gags and tropes, this is lazy, cynical filmmaking.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 Locks Target on Apple MacBook Pro, With Refined Ingredients
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results