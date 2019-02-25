LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet

Total Dhamaal has earned Rs 62.4 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Loading...
Earning Rs 62.4 crore in the first three days of its release, Total Dhamaal is roaring at the domestic box office.

Complimenting the Indra Kumar directorial, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he’d soon watch the film. “Congratulations ⁦@ajaydevgn⁩ paji ⁦@AnilKapoor⁩ sir ⁦@MadhuriDixit⁩ mam ⁦⁦@Riteishd⁩ n the entire team of #TotalDhamaal hearing great reviews about the movie.. will watch it soon ,” he tweeted along with a photo of the film’s cast from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Known for his straight-faced humour, Ajay Devgn, who stars in the film along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh, responded to Kapil’s tweet with a fitting reply. “Tu picture dekh and for a change dusron ke jokes pe bhi has le.. sirf apne jokes pe hasta rehta hai hamesha!” he tweeted.




Devgn’s tweet has since gone viral with 1400 retweets and 17000 likes.

Giving Total Dhamaal 1.5/5, News18 film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about the film in his review, “I’m not against comedies that require complete suspension of disbelief. But even that requires thought, clever writing, and a lightness of touch. 

"Total Dhamaal has none of those things. It’s a cash-grab film that believes ‘bigger is better’. Alas it’s not. From multiple remix songs, to the low-IQ racist and sexist humour, and a reliance on familiar gags and tropes, this is lazy, cynical filmmaking.” 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram