English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn's Valentine 2021 Release Kaithi To Clash with Two Big Budget Films

Ajay Devgn's Valentine 2021 Release Kaithi To Clash with Two Big Budget Films

Ajay Devgn recently announced that his Kaithi remake will be releasing on February 12, 2021, which will make it clash with Shakun Batra and Anand L Rai's next films.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Share this:

After reports of Ajay Devgn taking on Tamil superhit Kaithi's remake did the rounds, the actor had confirmed the same on his Twitter account on Friday. In his tweet, he also mentioned February 21, 2021 as the release date. This would make the audience witness yet another three-way clash.

Incidentally, two more films have already held on to the Valentine's week. The first is Shakun Batra's untitled project, which will star Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.


Director-producer Anand L Rai had also shared his dramedy Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Nimrat Kaur will hit the theatres on the same date.

So the two films will be clashing with Ajay's upcoming film. The remake is being jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Dream Warrior Films. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi is an action-thriller released in 2019.


Considering Deepika's last clash with Ajay with Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it is expected that the actress might back off from the collision.

This year too, on May 22, Bollywood will witness a Bollywood Vs Hollywood clash in the theatres with three movies scheduled for a same day theatre lineup. Salman Khan will be offering his fans the actioner Radhe, while Akshay will be coming out with his comedy Laxmmi Bomb. The much-awaited Hollywood franchise will also be coming out with its Fast & Furious 9.

In 2019, Akshay Kumar had yet another clashed with two other films - Housefull 4 was released with Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh. Although Akshay's movie remained unaffected at the box office due to its star-studded cast.

However, will luck favour him once again or swing in another's kitty? Will Ajay make yet another big impact after Tanhaji or will Deepika witness a surprise box-office win. Hopefully, the questions will be answered soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story