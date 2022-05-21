Ajay Krishna Recalls When Priyanka NK Got Emotional On Sets Of Super Singer

Priyanka NK of Tamil reality show Super Singer fame is a gifted performer. Her sweet voice has captured the hearts of Tamil television audiences. With her stint as the host of Vijay TV’s Super Singer she has gained massive popularity. She has also formed a good bond with many participants. Singer Ajay Krinsha is one of them.

Ajay recently disclosed in an interview that he formed a very good friendship with Priyanka while competing on the show. Later, Priyanka had to leave the show to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. However, after returning from the Bigg Boss house Priyanka participated in the singing reality show as a contestant.

Ajay revealed that it was at that time that he informed her of his engagement with Jessy. According to the Super Singer contestant, Priyanka immediately hugged him and congratulated him. Ajay said that she even had tears in her eyes.

Ajay recently tied the knot with Jessy. The wedding was held with the traditional Tamil and Christian rituals. Following the ceremony, the couple hosted a lavish reception for relatives and friends.

On the other hand, Priyanka recently appeared in an episode of Super Singer Junior. She sang the song Chinna Chinna Vanna Qui for which she was reportedly paid a hefty sum of Rs 1 cr. Ma Ka Pa and Nandhini both praised her singing.

Priyanka is an established singer and has worked with famed music composers like AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, D Imman and many others.

