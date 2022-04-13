Ajay Purkar, Who Played Rajan Sardeshmukh in Mulgi Zali Ho, Leaves Show

Dasy after reports emerged that Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho will soon have its final episode aired, Ajay Purkar, who played the role of Rajan Sardeshmukh, has left the TV series.

In a Facebook post, Ajay wrote that he was leaving the series Mulgi Zali Ho. The Pawankhind actor said that he enjoyed and experienced a lot of new things on the sets of Mulgi Zali Ho. Ajay applauded the director Sachin Deo and the entire team behind the serial. He also applauded the associate director Sushant Paul writing that he has proved his worth. Ajay also praised other people associated with serial i.e - Vikram, Jeetu, Rakesh and others.

Ajay praised his co-actor Yogesh Sohoni, who enacted the character of Shaunak Jahagirdar. He further wrote that he has enjoyed working with him and also learnt a lot. He also praised another co-actor Rashmi, who enacts the character of Divya Rajan Deshmukh.

Ajay also admired members of the production management team - Lata Shreedhar and Shadab Saida Shaikh. He also extended thanks to the camera team, Panorama Entertainment and screenwriter Rohini Ninawe.

Ajay ended his post by writing that he will soon be appearing with another project.

Ajay’s fans wished him the very best for his upcoming projects. They also expressed their delight at his acting in this serial.

The role of Rajan Sardeshmukh was previously played by Anand Kale. Ajay stepped into the shoes of this character after Anand left the show.

Ajay will be soon seen charming the audience in three films. He will be seen playing the character of Bajiprabhu Deshpande in Sher Shivraj. Sher Shivraj will be released on April 22 this year. He will also be seen in the films Despatch and Respect. Both films are currently in the post-production stage.

