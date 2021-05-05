movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Ajay Sharma, Editor of Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan and Bandish Bandits Passes Away
1-MIN READ

Ajay Sharma, Editor of Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan and Bandish Bandits Passes Away

Ajay Sharma, Editor of Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan and Bandish Bandits Passes Away

Film editor Ajay Sharma has passed away. Members of the film fraternity have sent condolences on Twitter.

Ajay Sharma, who was the editor of films like Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, and the web series Bandish Bandits, passed away last night. Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket was his upcoming project. He also worked as an assistant editor for Barfi, YJHD, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro and The Dirty Picture.

Several tweets paid tribute to the editor after the news of his death broke. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense."

RELATED NEWS

Ajay Sharma’s filmography also included films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Crook: It’s Good to Be Bad and Tum Mile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 05, 2021, 12:05 IST