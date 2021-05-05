Ajay Sharma, Editor of Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan and Bandish Bandits Passes Away

Ajay Sharma, who was the editor of films like Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, and the web series Bandish Bandits, passed away last night. Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket was his upcoming project. He also worked as an assistant editor for Barfi, YJHD, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro and The Dirty Picture.

Several tweets paid tribute to the editor after the news of his death broke. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense."

Devasted is an understatement 💔We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense .— Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 5, 2021

Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. 🕯️🌹 https://t.co/NoSLctK7AR— T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) May 5, 2021

Just heard about the passing of editor Ajay Sharma. I can't say I knew him personally or ever met him, but he worked on some of my favourite movies like Jagga Jasoos, Barfi and YJHD. His work made my life better. When will the loss end?— Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) May 5, 2021

Ajay Sharma’s filmography also included films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Crook: It’s Good to Be Bad and Tum Mile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here