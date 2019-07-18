Take the pledge to vote

Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for Posting Objectionable Videos

Controversial actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred.

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for Posting Objectionable Videos
Image courtesy: Ajaz Khan/ Twitter
Controversial actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai Cyber Police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred, an official told ANI on Thursday.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media. "It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large," said the police.

After investigations, Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday and further probe is underway in the matter.

He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Sec. 67 which can attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

This is not Ajaz's first brush with the law. Before this, in October 2018, anti-Narcotics Cell arrested former Bigg Boss contestant from a hotel in Mumbai for allegedly possessing banned psychoactive drugs. They found banned narcotic substance, eight tablets of the prohibited MDMA Ecstasy' (or, Molly) tablets weighing around 2.30 gm, which are popular among youth in rave parties. Khan was produced before the Vashi Court which remanded him in police custody, adding further investigations are on to trace his other accomplices.

Also, In 2016, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician who had offered him a business project proposal.

Khan participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. Later, he also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has also worked in big budget regional films like Rakht Charutra, Dookudu and Temper. It was his stint at Bigg Boss 7 that made him a known face among the TV audiences.

(With inputs from IANS)

