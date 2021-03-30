Ajaz Khan Detained by Narcotics Control Bureau from Mumbai Airport

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Mumbai Airport on Tuesday evening, reported ANI.

“Actor Ajaz Khan detained from Mumbai airport, raids underway at two locations in Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau," ANI tweeted.

Last year, a case was registered against the actor for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders. However, he was granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

He had taken to Twitter and written, “Thank you for all your prayers & good wishes. Justice has been prevailed. My gratitude to my lawyers Nazneen Khatri and Zoheb Shaikh #LoveYouAll.”

Meanwhile, Ajaz has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. He had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. On Bigg Boss 7, the actor had emerged as the second runner-up.