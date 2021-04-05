Ajaz Khan, Who was Arrested by NCB in Drug Case, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Actor Ajaz Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ajaz, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug case, is now being shifted to a hospital, reports news agency ANI. The officer probing the case will also undergo a COVID test.

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB(file photo) pic.twitter.com/a5nDB7xpGH — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

Ajaz Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonal unit on Tuesday after he landed at the city airport. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata. Accordingly, Ajaz was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai andhis statement was recorded late Tuesday night.

After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest. A city court remanded Khan to the custody of the NCB till April 3.

Ajaz was served a notice at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday by NCB officials upon his arrival from Rajasthan and then brought to the NCB office for questioning.

A team led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches in suburban Andheri and Lokhandwala on Tuesday in connection with the case.

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB’s office on Tuesday, Ajaz said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency’s officers.

The actor has worked in some Bollywood films and TV shows.