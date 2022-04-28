Ajith and Shalini’s Wedding Invitation Goes Viral on Their 22nd Anniversary

Tamil Superstar Ajith and his wife Shalini Ajith are one of the most adorable celebrity couples of Tamil film industry. They met and fell in love while working on a few Tamil films together. The couple recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on April 24.

On the occasion of 22 years of their marriage, Ajith fans shared many throwback photos on social media, including the wedding invitation. The wedding invitation was shared on Twitter from a handle named Temple City Ajith Fans-Madurai. The photo has gone viral, and fans are overjoyed to get a glimpse of their favourite film star’s wedding invitation.

Ajith met Shalini while filming his 25th film, Amarkalam. Shalini

was working in Thalpathy Vijay starrer Kadhalukku Mariyadhai before Amarkalam.

Ajith disclosed in an earlier interview that he and Shalini were

fated to be together. He revealed that Shalini refused to act as the female

lead in the film because she wanted to continue her studies.

As a result, Ajith had to persuade her so many times before she

finally agreed. Ajith fell in love with her at first sight. During the first

shot of Amarkalam, Shalini was injured by a blade during a scene with Ajith. After that Ajith’s focus and care towards her throughout the shooting of the film

made Shalini fall in love with Ajith.

After the film, the couple grew closer and dated for a while.

Finally, in June 1999, he proposed to her, and the couple married a year later

on April 24, 2000. They had a star-studded wedding.

Interestingly, while Ajith and Vijay are presumed rivals by their fans, the two actors have a strong friendship. Vijay and his wife Sangeetha had attended Ajith’s wedding.

Ajith and Shalini welcomed a daughter, Anoushka, in 2008, and a son, Aadvik, in 2015. Shalini left the film industry after marrying Ajith. The actress was recently seen in Ajith’s latest blockbuster Valimai.

